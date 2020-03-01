Massive fire destroys CN Rail facility in Prince Rupert

A CN roundhouse in Prince Rupert has been destroyed in a massive blaze.

Prince Rupert firefighters arrived at the scene at 4:30 p.m. to attempt to extinguish the blaze which reached from ground level at the waterfront rail lines to the cliff top above First Ave.

A CN contractor, who would only speak to The Northern View on the condition of anonymity, said the roundhouse has been used primarily as storage for the more than 11 years and had a lot of flammable items such as oil drums and flammable material in it.

RCMP cordoned off Bill Murray Way and cleared the waterfront area of vehicular traffic just after 5 p. m. citing the need for emergency vehicles only in the area. Hoses could be seen running from the water front across the numerous lines of rail tracks.

There has been no word on the cause or if it is linked to the numerous CN Rail blockades in the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs dispute.

More on the story as information becomes available.

Massive fire destroys CN Rail facility in Prince Rupert

