Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes hopes to see Saanich consider evolving from a district to a city in 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes hopes to see Saanich consider evolving from a district to a city in 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

Mayor calls for Saanich to become a city after 114 years as a district

Becoming a city rather than amalgamating with Victoria in residents’ best interest, mayor says

Despite being the eighth-largest municipality in B.C., Saanich remains a district, not a city. In his 2020 inaugural address on Dec. 7, Mayor Fred Haynes proposed Saanich consider changing that.

It’s unclear to many that Saanich is not a city, Haynes said, noting a recent example during a meeting of the BC Urban Mayors Caucus. Other members pointed out that as a district, it’s possible Saanich does not qualify for a seat at the table.

READ ALSO: Saanich councillor gives keynote address at healthy aging conference in Japan

Haynes suggests after 114 years as a district, it’s time to be a city.

Home to 124,000 residents, Saanich has three MLAs and leads at an international level, he said, noting Saanich was one of 88 global municipalities to receive an A-grade from the Carbon Disclosure Project for the reporting of climate data.

In another example, Coun. Judy Brownoff gave the keynote address on age-friendly communities at the World Health Capital Conference in Japan in 2019 and Saanich was held up as an example of well-balanced cities – despite not being a city.

READ ALSO: Saanich council opposes request to nix amalgamation study due to COVID-19

“If we’re outperforming the cities, let’s be a city,” Haynes said.

A municipality can reclassify if a “different status would better reflect its growth and development,” Haynes said. He feels Saanich has reached the stage where city status would benefit residents.

The City of Delta made the change in 2017. At the time, its council pointed out that an identity struggle was among the reasons for reclassifying. The inclusion of “The Corporation” in Delta’s former name resulted in confusion when a delegation went to the Netherlands. Officials from Rotterdam mistook the Corporation of Delta as a business rather than a local government.

READ ALSO: Amalgamation: Helps feels like ‘rug pulled out from under her’ after Saanich mayor’s report

Haynes acknowledged the need to complete the amalgamation study with the City of Victoria that both communities voted for in 2018. Reclassifying Saanich as a city should be a separate conversation after the pending Citizens Assembly on amalgamation, he said.

The matters “are not necessarily linked, but they have linkages” and there is no point in going through the reclassification process if Saanich and Victoria end up amalgamating, Haynes said.

While emphasizing that he respects the Citizens Assembly process, he feels it would be best to “reclassify as the City of Saanich and maintain our independence.” Becoming a city is a “straightforward change” that requires elector approval and would cost far less than amalgamation, he said.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CityDistrict of SaanichProvincial Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners
Next story
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Just Posted

A group of forest activists have created a new blockade along Bugaboo Creek, near Port Renfrew, where logging company Teal Jones Group is working to clear cut another section of old-growth trees on the southern part of Vancouver Island. (Facebook/Fairy Creek Blockade)
Protesters add new blockade to stop old-growth logging near Port Renfrew

Bugaboo Creek protesters demands B.C. to immediately stop old-growth logging on Island

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea made news earlier by naming its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. The animal is scheduled to leave Dec. 15. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
Sidney octopus named after Dr. Bonnie Henry scheduled to swim away next week

Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea will release the animal Dec. 15

GoFundMe named Victoria Canada’s most generous city in 2020. This year donors raised more than $85,000 to support the Beacon Hill Children’s Farm when its income was impacted by COVID-19. (GoFundMe)
Victoria named Canada’s most generous city in 2020: GoFundMe

Community rallied behind Beacon Hill Children’s Farm, single parents

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes hopes to see Saanich consider evolving from a district to a city in 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Mayor calls for Saanich to become a city after 114 years as a district

Becoming a city rather than amalgamating with Victoria in residents’ best interest, mayor says

A floating dock installed secretly in the Gorge Waterway on July 15 aims to spark a community conversation about the use of the harbour. (Project Albero/Aryze)
Feds approve floating swim platform quietly installed in Victoria waterway

Public feedback for Gorge installation overwhelmingly positive, developer says

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

More details to be released later this week

COVID
B.C. mom irked with ‘inconsistent’ COVID rules after kids play date ends in warning

Lisa Engh’s friend nearly fined by APD after her children were playing with others in own backyard

SD72 board of school trustees chair John Kerr sent a letter to Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside on behalf of the board urging the provice to put teachers and school support staff near the front of the line for a COVID-19 vaccine. Mirror file photo
Province asked to put teachers, school staff near front of the line for COVID-19 vaccine

Sends letter to education minister

Avalanche Canada has released a new online tool Avy Savvy for new users of the winter backcountry. (Wes Gregg photo)
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

The program is in addition to its exisiting online education roster

B.C. NDP finance critic Mike Bernier speaks in the legislature, Feb. 13, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Big holes in NDP’s COVID-19 Christmas bonus plan, B.C. Liberal says

Applications based on 2019 income, late budget delays further aid

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listen to Major General Dany Fortin respond to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Who should get Canada’s first COVID vaccines — the most vulnerable or superspreaders?

Up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will arrive on Canadian soil by the end of the month

Most Read