(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Mayor, councillor seek to reignite efforts to bring casino to Saanich

Rolling the dice on gaming facility could play a role in economic recovery, Coun. Susan Brice says

A casino may still be in the cards for Saanich as Mayor Fred Haynes and Coun. Susan Brice prepare to reignite efforts to bring a gaming and entertainment facility to the municipality.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC) reached out to Saanich council last March to express interest in further discussing options to bring a casino to the district.

The BCLC also offered to attend a council meeting to discuss the specifics of bringing a casino to Saanich and to answer questions councillors may have, Haynes explained. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts were delayed.

READ ALSO: B.C. relaxes outdoor gathering rules, allows kids to have playdates

In 2015, the former council expressed interest in being considered to host the region’s second gaming facility. The following year, the BCLC shortlisted Saanich and Victoria but eventually decided on the capital city. Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps later announced the city was no longer interested in a casino due to concerns about potential illicit activity. However, Saanich remained positive about a gaming facility and in early 2019, the current council reiterated the district’s interest.

Haynes explained that after the BCLC’s invitation to meet in 2020, there was a one year delay because a casino was not a priority during the pandemic. Saanich was focused on “running essential services and protecting our people,” he said.

READ ALSO: New south Island casino could be in the cards for Saanich

Brice, who has long supported bringing a casino to the district, emphasized that “it would be very timely” for Saanich to resume efforts now that the municipality is shifting toward economic recovery. She added that the community response has been overwhelmingly positive.

A casino could increase the district’s economic resilience as revenue from the facility could range from $2.5 million to $3 million, and Saanich would receive 10 per cent of the income, Haynes explained.

READ ALSO: Victoria no longer interested in hosting a downtown casino

The pair envision the casino being accompanied by a new hotel and performance centre which would create jobs and fill a gap as there are few accommodation options nearby. Brice added that choosing a location in eastern Saanich would ensure that the new casino wouldn’t pull business away from Elements Casino in View Royal.

Haynes expects a report to come to council in the next few weeks at which time councillors would decide whether or not to move forward with a meeting with BCLC to discuss the next steps.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Parking complaints on the rise in Langford
Next story
‘Belittled and dismissed:’ Former patients of Victoria Psychiatric Emergency Services call for change

Just Posted

Complaints about street parking are on the rise in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Parking complaints on the rise in Langford

Langford’s traffic bylaw requires vehicles be moved every 72 hours

Former patients of the Psychiatric Emergency Services (PES) unit at the Royal Jubilee Hospital are asking for more thorough and compassionate care. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
‘Belittled and dismissed:’ Former patients of Victoria Psychiatric Emergency Services call for change

Culture of mental health stigma persists in the health care system, says MLA Adam Olsen

(Pixabay)
Mayor, councillor seek to reignite efforts to bring casino to Saanich

Rolling the dice on gaming facility could play a role in economic recovery, Coun. Susan Brice says

The Better Business Bureau is warning people of a sizable increase in gift card scams. (Black Press Media file photo)
Gift card scam losses nearly tripled over last three years: Better Business Bureau

Consumers over 65 most likely to lose money

Gary Fletcher (right) and Brenda Costanzo, a senior vegetation specialist for the B.C. environment ministry, stand by a Malaise trap set up on Fletcher’s Metchosin property. The trap is collecting flying insects that will help Neville Winchester, a University of Victoria professor, see what’s happening to local insect populations. (Photo courtesy Neville Winchester)
Metchosin study explores whether local insect populations follow global trends

A 2017 study found a 70 per cent decline in insect biomass over 27-year period in Germany

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

(File)
B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase

A CrossFit athlete training with kettlebells. The fitness program is popular in North America and other parts of the world. (Pixabay photo)
FITNESS: Is CrossFit a good choice for you?

The fitness program is one of the most popular forms of gym training in North America

A 57-year-old man is facing numerous driving-related charges after driving his vehicle into RCMP cars in Nanaimo on March 15. (Submitted photo)
Man tasered and arrested after crashing into Nanaimo RCMP vehicles in ‘rampage’

Suspect facing numerous charges after late-night incident Monday

An RCMP officer on scene on Berry Point Road on Gabriola Island, where a fatal work-site incident happened Tuesday morning. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Two workers killed in work-site incident on Gabriola Island

Boom from concrete truck breaks and falls on two men

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

A hornet surveillance program in B.C. will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings

(Black Press Media files)
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms

Prominent Indigenous leader and former politician Edward John attended a gathering with cabinet ministers and First Nations leaders in Vancouver on Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. politician, Indigenous leader, ordered to stand trial on sex charges

Edward John, 71, pled not guilty to allegations related to a single person in Prince George

Most Read