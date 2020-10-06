Saanich police came across a crash involving a vehicle and a utility pole early Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

McKenzie Avenue traffic impacted by early morning Saanich crash

BC Hydro repairing pole involved in crash

Traffic on McKenzie Avenue has been affected after an early-morning crash involving a utility pole.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, members of the Saanich Police Department came across a crash at the intersection of Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue.

READ ALSO: Saanich driver strikes Telus utility pole, tree on Wilkinson Road Tuesday morning

Police found a vehicle that had struck a utility pole, causing significant damage to both the vehicle and the pole. As a result, traffic on McKenzie Avenue will be affected in the east and westbound directions.

READ ALSO: Victoria utility poles turn open-air art gallery after concert, event posters dry up

BC Hydro dispatched flaggers to the intersection to assist with traffic control while crews make the necessary repairs.

Work was expected to last for four to five hours.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians divided over whether to let pandemic disrupt Halloween, holidays: Poll
Next story
17 and Green, St. Michaels grad seeks Saanich South seat

Just Posted

Oak Bay and Esquimalt teachers honoured with Prime Minister’s award

Teachers receive Certificates of Achievement signed by Prime Minister

Machete-wielding assault suspect arrested in Victoria park while wearing disguise

Chadwick Wsiaki, 35, was wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Three types of rare gulls spotted in Esquimalt Lagoon this summer

‘The thing about gulls this time of year is they’re all about the food’

McKenzie Avenue traffic impacted by early morning Saanich crash

BC Hydro repairing pole involved in crash

Greater Victoria’s 55+ BC Games committee planning for safe 2021 competition

Richmond cancelled 2020 Games due to COVID, but local organizers optimistic about next year

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with more borrowing

News COVID-19 payments up to $1,000 per household

BC Ferries asks travellers to spread out on vessels during a busy long weekend

Customers warned of sailing waits during peak travel times

B.C. nurse suspended for not following COVID-19 protocols

The B.C. College of Nursing Professionals said the nurse failed to adhere to science-based infection control practices

59% of B.C. teachers say COVID-19 safety measures in schools are inadequate: BCTF poll

Students have made up less than 10 per cent of B.C.’s cases, health officials say

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Toddler dies after car crash that sent mother to hospital in Coquitlam

The toddler and mother were both taken to hospital; the mother has serious injuries

B.C. VOTES 2020: BC Liberals vow to end ICBC monopoly, open market to private insurance

NDP promises rate cut, COVID-19 rebate for 2021

Less than half of B.C. voters decided just weeks away from snap election: poll

COVID, housing, climate change are top issues on voters’ minds

Most Read