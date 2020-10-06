McKenzie Avenue traffic impacted by early morning Saanich crash

Saanich police came across a crash involving a vehicle and a utility pole early Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Traffic on McKenzie Avenue has been affected after an early-morning crash involving a utility pole.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, members of the Saanich Police Department came across a crash at the intersection of Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue.

READ ALSO: Saanich driver strikes Telus utility pole, tree on Wilkinson Road Tuesday morning

Police found a vehicle that had struck a utility pole, causing significant damage to both the vehicle and the pole. As a result, traffic on McKenzie Avenue will be affected in the east and westbound directions.

READ ALSO: Victoria utility poles turn open-air art gallery after concert, event posters dry up

BC Hydro dispatched flaggers to the intersection to assist with traffic control while crews make the necessary repairs.

Work was expected to last for four to five hours.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Police Department