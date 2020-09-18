The new southbound loop ramp exit at the McKenzie interchange opened Saturday, Aug. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)

McKenzie interchange project drives towards completion

Motorists asked to continue following construction zone signage as crews will be on site into the fall

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the McKenzie interchange project, with the B.C. government calling the project substantially completed.

With the recent opening of central components of the project, such as the McKenzie Avenue exit loop and free-flowing traffic on Highway 1, a government statement noted people are experiencing shorter morning and afternoon commutes, especially residents from the western communities. Previously, the intersection had been the No. 1 bottleneck in the province outside of the Lower Mainland.

“The traffic congestion at this intersection had long been a source of frustration,” said Claire Trevena, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, in the release. “People are now saving time on their commutes, and transit users and those who cycle are also benefiting from improvements made.”

Langford Mayor Stew Young added residents are excited to see the substantial completion of the project, which will allow them to spend more time with their loved ones instead of sitting in traffic. Colwood Mayor Rob Martin added it will allow residents to enjoy other activities that promote well-being.

ALSO READ: Saanich residents call on province to address McKenzie Interchange safety concerns

The project aims to reduce congestions for drivers, transit users, pedestrians and cyclists while making the area safer for all. A new bridge for the Galloping Goose Regional Trail allows people to cross McKenzie Avenue and a dual on-ramp from McKenzie Avenue onto the Trans-Canada Highway (northbound) has recently opened.

Bus priority lanes will soon open, also improving travel times for transit users.

Drivers are asked to continue to follow the direction of traffic control personnel and signage throughout the construction zone as crews will still be on site. Work on a stormwater treatment pond and final landscaping will continue through the fall.

 

Saanich

