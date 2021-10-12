Medication, phones stolen as thief targets locker room at Oak Bay Recreation Centre

Oak Bay police are perusing surveillance footage after someone swiped several cell phones and medication from a locker room at the recreation centre on Bee Street.

On Thursday, Oct. 7, officers were called for a theft at Oak Bay Recreation Centre. Hockey players were on the ice when someone stole a blue MEC backpack containing an EpiPen and various medications as well as a black iPhone XR, a silver iPhone X, and a black iPhone XR from a locker room.

Police are looking to identify a suspect.

Resident thwarts Mastercard fraudster

Oak Bay police remind residents that no legitimate organization will seek payment in gift cards or prepaid cards after a fraud reported Oct. 7.

A resident was told there was a fraudulent transaction on her credit card and that the merchant was disputing the service charge. The fraudster said the resident could help investigate and to unlock the card she needed to go to a specific store to purchase eight Joker Mastercard’s in $208 denominations then provide the PIN. The resident was told she would receive a certificate of completion from the RCMP. The resident felt strange about the interaction with the fraudster who became angry and the interaction ceased, according to a press release.

Police remind people to hang up and call the bank or credit card company to verify the legitimacy of callers.

Another tip includes calling family members; often scammers will instruct victims not to disclose to anyone what is happening.

Do not ever give out personal information such as name, date of birth, social insurance number, address, banking and credit card information or passwords. Report fraud to the police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

Stolen vehicle found in Saanich

A car reported stolen Oct. 6 in Oak Bay was found Oct. 10 on Carey Road in Saanich.

The vehicle was taken from the 1000-block of Island Road where the registered owner believed he dropped his keys the night before and in the morning, noticed his vehicle was stolen.

The investigator has requested the forensic identification section to examine the vehicle for fingerprints.

Cash, expensive shades stolen from unlocked cars

An unlocked vehicle scored a thief $500 in cash last weekend. On Sunday, Oct. 10, Oak Bay police received a report of an overnight theft from a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 1000-block of Newport Avenue. The suspect stole a portable power station with jumper cables, a case of drinking water and cash from the centre console.

A second theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported the same day in the 2100-block of Bartlett Avenue. There, a thief made off with sunglasses worth about $300.

Robe and razor heist

Oak Bay police are looking into a theft from a business in the 2200-block of Oak Bay Avenue. On Monday, Oct. 11, someone stole a robe and an electric razor valued at around $200.

