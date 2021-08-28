Fire Capt. Tak Niketas serves up a plate of Greek salad at Saanich’s annual Greek Fest. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Fire Capt. Tak Niketas serves up a plate of Greek salad at Saanich’s annual Greek Fest. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Mediterranean flair returns to Saanich at annual Greek Fest affair

The event will continue next weekend at Commonwealth Place from 11:30 a.m to 8 p.m.

Fire Capt. Tak Niketas switched gears this weekend as he served up some delicious Greek food to the community at Saanich’s annual Greek Fest held at Commonwealth Place.

The event has been happening for 20 years, and although some elements look different because of the pandemic, the Greek community has still managed to come together and celebrate their culture and fascinating history.

Niketas said that the family-friendly event welcomes people from all cultures to share in what food, music, and history can enliven in folks from all backgrounds.

ALSO READ: Hikers in Mount Douglas Park have a new bridge over Douglas Creek

“It’s a great community feel where everybody can enjoy Greek culture at its best and it has been very successful for us over the past 20 years,” he said.

Missing from the usual performances are Greek dancers and live Greek music, but Niketas is looking forward to being able to bring that back when it is safe to do so in the years to come.

The event is occurring until Sunday this week and will continue next weekend from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Previous story
UPDATE: Two more Sunset Lodge staff members test positive for COVID-19 in Victoria

Just Posted

Fire Capt. Tak Niketas serves up a plate of Greek salad at Saanich’s annual Greek Fest. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Mediterranean flair returns to Saanich at annual Greek Fest affair

Victoria sing songwriter Jeremy Sinclair released his debut music video “Hey, how ya been” in July, drawing inspiration from his performing arts training and miscellaneous items he found around the house. (Courtesy of Jeremy Sinclair)
Victoria artist combines songwriting with performance art in debut music video

Terms of reference were discussed at an Aug. 16 committee of the whole meeting for a district-wide park sharing strategy. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich moves ahead with strategy for shared use of parks

Nikki Macdonald, the Liberal candidate for Victoria, says her background in environmental research and agencies makes her the best suited to tackle climate change. (Photo courtesy of the Nikki Macdonald)
Victoria Liberal candidate hopes to bring climate knowledge, collaboration to Ottawa