Meet Greater Victoria’s newest millionaire

Identity of February Lotto Max winner to be unveiled Tuesday in View Royal

The identity of the $55-million Greater Victoria jackpot winner will be unveiled Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Residents’ speculation will be put to rest Tuesday when the B.C. Lottery Corporation announces the identity of the February $55 million Lotto Max jackpot winner.

Since the Feb. 28 draw residents have been wondering who the Island’s newest millionaire is and where the ticket was purchased.

In a previous statement, BCLC said the ticket was purchased in the “Saanich North” area but wouldn’t elaborate on where specifically that covers.

The winner will be revealed and celebrated shortly after 11 a.m. at an event Tuesday at Elements Casino in View Royal.

More to come.

READ MORE: $55 million winning lottery ticket purchased in Greater Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gamblingWest Shore