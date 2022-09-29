Meet Your Candidates: 14 candidates vying for 6 Langford councillor seats

In the City of Langford, Scott Goodmanson is challenging Stew Young in the mayoral race with 14 candidates running for six councillor positions. We asked each candidate to outline the most important thing council can do to improve the lives of residents. Here are their responses listed alphabetically.

Mayor candidates:

Scott Goodmanson

To foster a system of principles and actions that encourages the residents to engage with City Hall once again to feel heard, understood, and respected.

When residents feel heard, understood, and respected, they will participate in city programs and planning such as an official community plan.

Regular and continual access to community planning allows the city to learn what residents need and want.

When city hall understands the needs of residents, they can then work together with the development community to create responsible development that meets the needs of the residents, the environment, the housing crisis, and the economy.

Stewart Young

Council is committed to creating a series of pathways for success for the residents of Langford by keeping taxes low, creating jobs, keeping investment high, and education top-notch while improving livability, developing multi-faceted housing options and continuing to be innovative to keep Langford the number 1 city in B.C. for resiliency.

I have an incredible passion for sport, but fewer realize my support of the arts. Over the past decade, I have single-handedly brought significant attention to the Broadway shows we bring to the city, including Chicago, Stomp, Mamma Mia, etc.

Councillor candidates:

Shirley Ackland

To build and grow a vibrant community, councillors must be prepared to roll up their sleeves and get to work. The residents of Langford know that we may not always agree, but they expect us to debate, discuss, and then work together on their behalf.

Denise Blackwell

Residents are saying that there is too much development and council isn’t listening to them.

Langford needs to review the official community plan to give residents a say in the community’s future. They want to see people-oriented parks and more green space. Langford needs a separate stand-alone environment committee that concentrates on climate issues such as tree protection and an active transportation plan.

Kimberley Guiry

Mitigating development impacts by investing more in our communities should be at the forefront of council’s decision-making. Langford is taking on the bulk of the growth in the Capital Regional District (CRD), and it’s happening fast.

To keep up with our growing population, we need to invest in better access to quality green spaces, affordable recreation facilities, protection of our natural environment and infrastructure that meets the needs of our communities. Development should consider the needs of the neighbourhood and community, and we should be doing more to invest in services and amenities that improve the quality of residents’ lives.

Colby Harder

As I’ve been door-to-door, it’s become clear that improving Langford’s road infrastructure is top of mind for many residents.

By improving the efficiency and sustainability of Langford’s street network, council can enable residents to lower their transportation costs while taking broader climate action at the municipal level.

I plan to invest in road improvements to make moving around Langford feel safer and less stressful for everyone. I will focus on making our streets more accessible for pedestrians, cyclists and transit users while consulting with residents about local parking, speeding, and commercial traffic concerns.

Wendy Hobbs

Council needs to consult with residents to produce a new official community plan. Residents need to feel valued and heard in creating a vibrant city that is flexible to the changing needs of residents.

It’s paramount that council gains the trust of residents, which would entail easily accessible information to understand the process and rationale as to how and why council made its decision – providing strategic development that is safe and environmentally friendly, which includes affordable housing for all residents.

We need the proper infrastructure to support new development while protecting residents during development is of utmost importance.

Mark Morley

Langford residents have lost their voice at city hall.

The foundation of any organization is communication; it can lead to success or failure, and Langford is now failing its citizens.

Communication allows for the sharing of information, thoughts and decisions made.

Good communication will promote open and honest municipal government fostering transparency and trust.

Good communication allows municipal governance to involve residents and truly act as the representatives they are elected to be. This will ensure all residents feel that they are also stakeholders in the city and have the opportunity to participate in the decisions and direction of Langford.

Shannon Russell Willing

To improve the lives of our residents, we need to focus on communication, building relationships, and creating effective partnerships.

This will provide council with a solid foundation to accomplish our city’s goals and continue to make the diverse city we envision.

Matt Sahlstrom

During the 2008 global economic crisis, council encouraged investment and navigated Langford through challenging economic times, keeping our citizens working and our economy strong.

Recently with the COVID 19 pandemic, Mayor Young, and councillors Sahlstrom, Seaton, and Wade implemented Langford’s COVID Response Team and a nurse’s hotline to keep the citizens of Langford healthy and safe.

These are just two reasons that Langford was awarded the Most Resilient City of B.C. two years in a row.

To know where Langford is today and to plan for where Langford will be tomorrow, you must know where Langford came from.

Lanny Seaton

To be a strong advocate for the people of Langford, a councillor must learn and build good communications and respectful relationships with all levels of government and throughout the South Island region.

I will continue to lead the way in building parks and green spaces to be enjoyed by everyone in our community.

Norma Stewart

Healthcare is a critical piece in the development and well-being of our city. Advocating for new initiatives to ensure health services in Langford is vital for a strong community.

Lillian Szpak

Every decision council must rely on the public’s trust and faith in its representatives. I believe that the most important thing I can do as a member of Langford council to improve the lives of our residents is to create a liveable, safe and affordable community. This is achieved by delivering services that residents want and deserve.

Council must work together in a spirit of collaboration, listen deeply, and make council chambers a welcoming place for Langford residents to speak out – and for them to trust and believe that they are heard.

Roger Wade

To continue the hard work and commitment, we need to provide a safe, flourishing city and a community that has first-class recreational opportunities for all families.

Council has many responsibilities to Langford residents. We must provide a safe city first and foremost. We also must keep our taxes low while providing a vibrant economy, providing recreation to all ages and ensuring environmental stewardship of the land.

Langford has done all this for the last 30 years and needs an experienced council heading into the challenging times ahead. Vote for the Community First Langford team.

Mary Wagner

In Langford, development is being pushed through too quickly through constant amendments to the official community plan to allow higher density without assessing whether it’s the type of housing we need. This has had a high environmental cost and left our residents with inadequate infrastructure, services and green space.

Langford needs an OCP review with meaningful public input and a focus on building community.

We must follow that plan and ensure the infrastructure keeps pace. The OCP should be reviewed every five years using a thorough, thoughtful, public process to guide how our community grows.

Keith Yacucha

Hearing from residents, there is so much low-hanging fruit asking to be addressed. Improving the lives of Langford residents is not just addressing their concerns today but ensuring proper mechanisms are in place to hear their problems as they change.

In this light, I believe the most crucial thing council can do is adopt an open government model while simultaneously allowing for increased public engagement. Such actions ensure that elected officials can be held to account and ensure that the changing concerns of Langford residents are met at that time rather than every four years at the ballot box.

