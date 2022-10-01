Meet Your Candidates: Colwood hopefuls share their visions

In the City of Colwood, Doug Kobayashi is challenging Rob Martin in the mayoral race with 10 candidates running for six councillor positions. We asked each candidate to outline the most important thing council can do to improve the lives of residents. Here are their responses listed alphabetically.

Mayoral candidates:

Doug Kobayashi

Listen. And find authentic and culturally appropriate ways to engage with the community. It’s about inviting community members into the decision-making process to assess, plan, implement and evaluate solutions to issues that affect their daily lives and environments.

Authentic community engagement centres around trust, communication and collaboration while ensuring well-rounded decision-making and more equitable service delivery. Authentic community engagement is a powerful tool for discovering and cultivating strengths within communities – strengths that can then be used to support local governments as they work to solve societal challenges.

Rob Martin

A municipal council will have more impact on the lives of residents than any other level of government when council stays focused on the principles of:

1. Family-focused housing

2. Getting people where they need to go

3. Parks and recreation spaces that make our city special

4. Resilient job creation through business development

5. Financial responsibility planning for the future

Council will achieve a successful community that is focused on the philosophy that “Colwood is for families.”

Councillor candidates:

Cynthia Day

The most important thing council can do to improve the lives of residents is listen to their input and provide good communication to support their active participation in democracy. We can’t all know everything, and we need to listen and learn about the challenges and needs in our community. My service of 20 years has been to support us all to live as sustainably as possible, while respecting the function and values inherent in our natural environment that supports us in ways we are still learning to understand and support.

David Grove

As a municipal councillor I need to: do my homework, listen to citizens of all stripes, engage staff skills and effort, propose and support positive action.

It is paramount I safeguard our city by close observation and adherence to the official community plan.

I pledge myself to this commitment for a full four years from October 15, 2022.

Dean Jantzen

Council is ultimately responsible for ensuring safety in our community, which directly impacts the well-being of our residents. Without safety, a community and its residents cannot grow and prosper. We are blessed to live in a community that is amongst the safest in the region, but we must remain vigilant as we continue to grow. I have strongly advocated for additional RCMP officers for our community and increases for our Colwood Volunteer Fire Department. I will continue to ensure that investments in safety are aligned with the growth of our population into the future.

Kim Jordison

I believe the most important thing council can do to improve the lives of residents is to aspire to achieve a healthy community, while living in it, loving it and protecting it. At the local level is where decisions made on policies and plans directly affect the way communities are planned and built.

Creating places and spaces that cultivate belonging, inclusion, connectedness and engagement, while striving to create the conditions in which all residents, no matter where they are in life, can thrive now and in the future.

Steven MacAskill

Our population is growing and the climate is changing. These facts are indisputable and will impact all of us in years to come. Colwood is already a beautiful and vibrant community and we all want to protect what we already love about it. With this in mind, the most important thing that council can do to improve the lives of its residents is to help them prepare for the future.

With inclusive consultation, I believe that councils can help guide our community in ways that accommodate and even capitalize on future changes, without sacrificing the quality of life we cherish.

Kim Mohns

-The ability to listen to the concerns of citizens of all walks of life

-To determine and achieve residents’ desire for the community’s future

-Citizens want important issues affecting their quality of life decided at the local, municipal level

-Here they expect and want fair, sound thinking, leadership and results

Misty Olsen

Responsible budget management is fundamental to the health and well-being of communities. Municipal budgets are directly linked to essential key services that communities need to function and thrive. These budgets are also meant to anticipate the future needs of a community and to identify weak spots in the system. If a budget is not properly managed, communities could suffer.

Stewart Parkinson

Council has the ability and responsibility to plan, develop, enhance and maintain parks and outdoor spaces within the community. Existing parks can be upgraded, expanded and programmed to serve existing users and to draw new users in.

New parks can be developed to serve the growing community and form a hub for neighbourhood.

And other outside spaces, trails, beaches, sidewalks and bike trails can be connected and integrated to promote healthy lifestyles, community interactions and enjoyment of the outdoors.

Sacha Veelbehr

Did not respond.

Ian Ward

The City of Colwood is experiencing significant growth with associated challenges arising from the complexities of effectively managing this change.

To best serve our community, council must first and foremost demonstrate effectiveness, integrity and competence.

We need council to engage with all stakeholders, hold people/companies accountable, and practice a disciplined adherence to a set of fundamental principles and skills, strategic thinking and action, and teamwork.

When I talk to residents on their doorsteps, the recurrent theme is that resident concerns are marginalized, and council lacks courage to act for citizens. Thus, it’s time for effective strategic leadership at city hall.

