Memorial honouring Colwood fire chief on Saturday

Service for John Cassidy to be held at West Shore Parks and Recreation fields at 1 p.m.

Colwood Fire Chief John Cassidy memorial service to be held in the afternoon, July 10. (Black Press Media file photo)

The community is welcomed to pay their respects to John Cassidy this afternoon in a show of honour for his long and dedicated career at Colwood Fire Rescue.

Cassidy, who died on June 23, had been part of the force since 1999 and served as fire chief from 2017 until his death.

A procession of firefighters and other first responders from across B.C. will begin at 1 p.m. at the Juan de Fuca Library, next to West Shore Recreation Centre on 1767 Island Hwy.

The service will move from the parking lot down the hill to soccer field number two, where the rest of the ceremony will run from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Efforts are being made to accommodate members of the public with seating available at soccer field number one, said Colwood Acting Fire Chief Greg Chow.

Instead of flowers, the Cassidy family asks that donations be made to the Darryl Corrigal Memorial Scholarship Fund, organized by the Colwood Volunteer Firefighters Association.

Parking is limited, but the park and ride at Ocean Boulevard and Island Highway will be open.

