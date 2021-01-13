Metchosin Art Pod doing an about-face

Renowned artist Noah Layne hosting online classes in portrait drawing

Victoria artist Noah Layne is conducting online workshops on portrait drawing as part of the Metchosin ArtPod’s About Face portrait show. (Photo courtesy of Noah Layne)

Victoria artist Noah Layne is conducting online workshops on portrait drawing as part of the Metchosin ArtPod’s About Face portrait show. (Photo courtesy of Noah Layne)

It’s time to get the lead out – or the paints or pastels.

Noah Layne, the featured artist in the Metchosin Art Pod’s About Face – A Portrait Show, is hosting online portrait drawing workshops on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6.

Victoria artist Layne has earned awards in Canada and the U.S. for his realist art. His work has appeared in galleries across North America and he has been short-listed for the Kingston Prize in Canada’s National Portrait Competition. He has been teaching since 2008 and founded the Noah Layne Academy of Realist Art in 2014.

The classes will cover the spectrum of helping beginners get started to artists looking to brush up or improve on their skill sets, explained Dianna Farrell, a Metchosin artist who co-ordinates the ArtPod’s ongoing portrait classes.

Layne will live stream his demonstration to start the class, and participants will work at home on a portrait photo to be emailed in advance.

“Layne is a well-known and respected artist and teacher,” Farrell said. “We are delighted to have him conduct the workshops and as our feature artist.”

Students can email photos of their work as it progresses during the class and Layne will critique their work and help each student through the livestream. The classes will be recorded so students can watch them again at a later date.

ALSO READ: Metchosin bird card project finds its wings

About Face – A Portrait Show, which runs from Jan. 16 to Feb. 28, gets underway with a Zoom opening on Jan. 16 from 7 to 8 p.m.

The show will be on display on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Metchosin ArtPod at 4495 Happy Valley Rd., although the times and dates could change due public health guidelines.

The show, juried by Layne and supported by ArtPod members, features submissions for sale selected from those who took part in online portrait classes.

Although the portrait show was named About Face well in advance of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has taken on a different meaning in terms of what the world is facing, Farrell noted. “Who would have known the world would be asked to take an about-face, to hide ourselves and our faces away from one another? About Face is the expression of human likeness and our human-ness. It celebrates hope and a new year, perhaps a year when we can once again show face.”

Metchosin artist Frank Mitchell, co-founder of the ArtPod, said although he misses the interaction of live art classes curtailed by the pandemic, the fact more people were able to participate in About Face online proved to be a silver lining.

“The portraitist confronts an impossible task,” he said, adding portraying a person in a way that includes feelings and experiences and attitudes presents a challenge.

“Commissioned portraits are also expected to reflect the subject’s view of themselves. Many of the greatest portraits derive power and meaning from the surroundings of the figure itself.”

Workshop students will need an internet connection and a computer, tablet or laptop to participate, as well as a digital camera or cellphone to email pictures of their work.

The workshops cost $89 and run on Jan. 30 from 1 to 5 p.m., and on Feb. 6 from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information on About Face, future classes and events, visit metchosinartpod.ca.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Daily free food markets offer fresh produce to Greater Victorians in need
Next story
Craft Beer Market buys Victoria’s Canoe Brewpub

Just Posted

The Sooke Potholes are closed until further notice. (Aaron Guillen - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke Potholes closed again due to weather

Downed powerlines, fallen trees prevent access

Victoria General Hospital’s emergency entrance. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Power restored at Victoria General Hospital

View Royal hospital operated on generator power for several hours following windstorm

A rockfall Tuesday night on the Trans-Canada Highway in Goldstream Provincial Park has been cleared. (Emcon Services Inc./Twitter)
Road closures, power outages across Greater Victoria after windstorm

Rockfall in Goldstream, power line fire in Oak Bay

The Sooke School District is reporting cancellations and delays on a number of bus routes due to the windstorm. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria schools face power outages, cancelled bus routes

Multiple schools without power across the region

Victoria’s Canoe Brewpub will soon be the eighth Craft Beer Market location in Canada. (Google Maps)
Craft Beer Market buys Victoria’s Canoe Brewpub

Craft Beer Market operates nine locations across Canada

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

(Piller’s)
Oven roasted turkey breast recalled Canada-wide due to plastic pieces

Recall was issued in January

The Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie performs during the first stop of the Man Machine Poem Tour in Victoria, B.C., Friday, July 22, 2016. COVID-19 face masks emblazoned with the Tragically Hip’s popular song title “Courage” have raised more than $40,000 for Canada’s music industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Tragically Hip face masks raise $40,000 to support Canadian musicians

The Kingston, Ont. band started selling the COVID-19 non-medical cloth masks last summer

Crowds of people line up outside an electronics store in Toronto on Sunday November 22, 2020. New polling from Leger and the Association of Canadian Studies suggests some Canadians feel their mental health has declined as the pandemic has rolled on, with the impacts potentially striking women and visible minorities more than others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Pandemic worsening mental health for women more than men, poll suggests

Rates of worsening mental health were also high for single parents in the survey

Medical personnel wear personal protective equipment to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they wheel a patient into St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver Monday, November 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Refrigerated morgue truck deployed in Fraser Health: BC Coroners Service

B.C. is dealing with two public health crises

Nurses collect samples from a patient in a COVID suspect room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Testing patients for COVID-19 before their scheduled surgery and transfer to wards from emergency departments could reduce hospital outbreaks in British Columbia as the number of cases continues to rise in most regions, the results of a pilot project in the province’s largest health authority suggest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Doctors, nurses call on B.C. to test surgical, emergency patients for COVID-19

Health care workers say masks are not enough to keep them safe in close contact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home in Vancouver, on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. care home allowed group activities to continue after positive test: family

Little Mountain Place became the deadliest care home outbreak in British Columbia

Northisle Copper and Gold map photo
Proponents see gleam of promise in North Island copper and gold mine

Northisle Copper and Gold expects to accelerate activities ‘significantly’

Most Read