Molly Buchanan and Eve Ruth await customers at the Parry Bay Farm Market. Buchanan said business has been busy as more people support local during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Metchosin farm market adapts as more people buy local

Molly Buchanan of Parry Bay Farm Market says people should continue to support local farmers

A shift in business model to help consumers support and buy local as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, is proving positive for Parry Bay Farm Market.

Shortly after closures and restrictions were announced mid-March, Molly Buchanan set up an online store for the market to let people know they were still open and to make themselves more available to customers.

“Our business has actually been doing better than usual,” Buchanan said. “I think that has to do with the fact that people are worried about their food supply and supporting local more in that sense.”

The farm market has been located on Parry Bay Sheep Farm since 2018 and sells lamb as well as chicken and pork in collaboration with Stillmeadow Farm in Metchosin. Buchanan said she was careful to set up buying limits on products to ensure there is enough product for everyone.

Now that lambing season is coming to a close, Buchanan said they will start haying soon to support the sheep farm. She said there has been some difficulties getting butchering and food supply such as grain that helps feed the sheep, but the farm hasn’t had to slow down.

Buchanan said she thinks the pandemic has brought on some fear amongst people when it comes to food supply.

“I think on Vancouver Island there’s always the awareness that if we can’t get a boat to the Island we’d run out of food quickly,” Buchanan said. “Maybe that has reminded people about the importance of local food and supporting local farmers.”

The Metchosin community has supported Parry Bay before the pandemic, Buchanan said, adding lately customers are coming from Colwood, Langford and as far off as Oak Bay.

“People supporting local is really important and that’s not just for our farm store,” Buchanan said. “We have a great opportunity to be almost entirely following the idea of the 100 mile diet or in Metchosin, the five-kilometre diet. [You can] get pretty much everything you need locally without going to a grocery store and I would love for people to realize that.”

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

CoronavirusDistrict of Metchosin

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island resident shares lotto win with best friend
Next story
B.C. senior caught smuggling 750 litres of liquid meth gets 3 years in U.S. prison

Just Posted

Metchosin farm market adapts as more people buy local

Molly Buchanan of Parry Bay Farm Market says people should continue to support local farmers

United Way funding bolsters food programs for Victoria’s vulnerable seniors

United Way provides more than $70,000 to Beacon Community Services

VIDEO: Brief tornado touches down in North Saanich neighbourhood

Footage captures moment trampoline is lifted and dropped down the street

Bear attacks Rottweiler near Matheson Lake in Metchosin

Dog death prompts reminders to manage attractants, lock up garbage

Saanich open forum, public hearings resume using phone-in model

Saanich council returns to Municipal Hall May 25 without public present

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Deaths climb to 14 at B.C. long-term care home

An outbreak in the dementia unit at Langley Lodge continues to claim lives

Island resident shares lotto win with best friend

The two will soon celebrate their $2-million win together from the BC/49 draw

B.C. senior caught smuggling 750 litres of liquid meth gets 3 years in U.S. prison

John Philip Stirling, 66, was caught near Oregon by Coast Guard officials in 2019

‘Proud to be in Canada’: Immigrant owners of vandalized Island business grateful for support

Parksville salon damaged twice within days

Canadian Costco shoppers now being asked to wear non-medical face masks

This comes nearly a month after the warehouse outlet said that it wouldn’t be implementing a mask policy

B.C.’s minimum wage to go up 75 cents in June

As businesses reopen, province to still put more money in pockets of the lowest paid workers as planned

RCMP use spike belts to stop trio in crime spree spanning from Calgary to Hope

Two charged after alleged car-jacking, shoplifting and high speed driving from Alberta to Hope, B.C.

Most Read