Metchosin Fire Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire along Hi-Mount Drive Sunday morning. (Metchosin Fire Department/Facebook)

Metchosin home damaged after Sunday morning fire

No injuries reported, according to Metchosin Fire Rescue Chief

A Metchosin home has taken moderate damage after a fire Sunday morning.

At 8:38 a.m. on Jan. 31, crews were called to reports of a structure fire along Hi-Mount Drive.

Firefighters from Metchosin, East Sooke, Sooke and Otter Point arrived at the incident to find a suite above a garage ablaze. According to Metchosin Rescue Chief Stephanie Dunlop, the suite was completely damaged, as it had been burning “for a while before crews arrived”.

Dunlop said there were no injuries, as everyone was able to leave the house safely. Crews began leaving the scene around 10:20 a.m.

