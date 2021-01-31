Metchosin home damaged after Sunday morning fire

A Metchosin home has taken moderate damage after a fire Sunday morning.
At 8:38 a.m. on Jan. 31, crews were called to reports of a structure fire along Hi-Mount Drive.
Firefighters from Metchosin, East Sooke, Sooke and Otter Point arrived at the incident to find a suite above a garage ablaze. According to Metchosin Rescue Chief Stephanie Dunlop, the suite was completely damaged, as it had been burning “for a while before crews arrived”.
Dunlop said there were no injuries, as everyone was able to leave the house safely. Crews began leaving the scene around 10:20 a.m.
