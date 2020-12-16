Saanich police have arrested one Metchosin man in connection with a string of indecent acts reported across the region. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police have arrested one Metchosin man in connection with a string of indecent acts reported across the region. (Black Press Media file photo)

Metchosin man arrested in connection to string of indecent acts

Eleven exposure incidents reported across Greater Victoria from late October through December

Saanich police arrested a West Shore man in relation to a string of indecent acts reported across Greater Victoria over the last two months.

On Dec. 10, a man from Metchosin was arrested by the Saanich Police Department Major Crime Unit in relation to 11 incidents involving indecent exposure and public masturbation. The first instance was reported to Saanich police at the end of October and similar reports were made through November in Saanich and Oak Bay. Further incidents were reported in Victoria and Langford in early December.

According to police, the details of each incident were similar – a male driver would approach or wave women over, expose himself and begin masturbating before driving away. Investigators noted all of the victims were women and were travelling on foot.

READ ALSO: Search called off for sailor missing from HMCS Winnipeg

The suspect has been released with a court date set for early next year.

“This is a disturbing series of events that appear to be connected, however, the investigation is still very active and it is too early to confirm that this suspect identified is responsible for all of these indecent acts,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer. He noted that since the man was arrested, no further incidents of this nature have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or their local police.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested in Canada on sex charges
Next story
Search called off for sailor missing from HMCS Winnipeg

Just Posted

Victoria police seized $30 million in fentanyl, drugs, cash and firearms during Project Juliet. (Victoria Police Department)
Joint forces operation seizes $30 million in fentanyl, drugs, cash, firearms

Fentanyl enough to supply estimated 3,965,000 lethal doses

Saanich police have arrested one Metchosin man in connection with a string of indecent acts reported across the region. (Black Press Media file photo)
Metchosin man arrested in connection to string of indecent acts

Eleven exposure incidents reported across Greater Victoria from late October through December

Goldsmith Lainey Rae won News Business of the Year at the annual Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards on Tuesday night. (Contributed photo)
Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce honours top businesses

Castle Beer and Wine Store named Business of the Year

Some form of large cat (not necessarily the cougar pictured here) was spotted in a private garden in Langley City on Thanksgiving Day. Local residents who saw it, reported to authorities and want to get the word out to others in the area. (Black Press Media files)
Cougar walks away after being hit by driver in Sooke

Roughly 10 to 20 cougars hit by vehicles in CRD each year, says B.C. Conservation

Kris Hardy and Monique Seidler are pictured on their rental property on Murray Road. (Kevin Laird – Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke family allowed to stay in motorhome

District officials put brakes on bylaw infraction

No charges will be laid in a high-speed crash in downtown Victoria last summer. (Video/Ruan Burghardt)
No charges in high-speed Victoria crash caught on video

Victoria police officer had attempted to pull over driver shortly before incident

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
RCMP commits to changes on how it collects, uses information about protesters

Complaints commission concluded the RCMP acted reasonably for the most part

A young boy looks through the menorah during a lighting ceremony at the Calgary Jewish Community Centre on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011. COVID-19 is prompting Jews to find creative ways to safely celebrate Hanukkah this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A little bit of light:’ Jews find creative ways to observe Hanukkah during pandemic

Jews celebrate Hanukkah by lighting candles for eight nights

Nanaimo court house. (News Bulletin/file)
Man accused of molesting child while playing computer game found not guilty

Judge made ruling in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo on Tuesday

The Wesley Street encampment earlier this fall. (News Bulletin file photo)
‘Disorder, conflict, violence, frequent overdoses’: why Nanaimo tent city was dismantled

City of Nanaimo says had fire happened at night, the result would have been multiple fatalities

New Westminster resident is looking to sell hand-made ornaments for the holiday season
B.C. woman creates unique baked bean holiday ornament

Buy local this holiday season - with a baked bean ornament

The Canada Revenue Agency building is seen in Ottawa, Monday April 6, 2020. Opposition MPs pressed officials Thursday to say how pared they are to begin collecting GST on sales by foreign companies such as Netflix, AirbnB and Amazon starting next year, as proposed by the Liberal government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Worked from home this year? CRA allowing employees to claim up to $400 tax deduction

Employees will not have to get Form T2200 or Form T2200S completed and signed by their employer

A house built on Bluff Drive will have a notice on the property unless owners correct the height of the building. (PQB News file photo)
Retirement dream home turns into 16-inch nightmare for Vancouver Island woman

Qualicum Beach council: ‘hardline is totally warranted’ in denying occupancy over house height

Five-year-old Moss loves to ski, but his local hill only has a T-bar. After undergoing cancer surgery and chemotherapy, his wish to use a chair lift was granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC & Yukon, which arranged for Moss and his family to enjoy an exciting experience at Big White Ski Resort.
Make-A-Wish: Moss, 5, fulfills dream of riding chairlift at ski hill

Purchase your BraveFace masks and support Make-A-Wish Foundation BC Yukon

Most Read