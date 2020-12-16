Metchosin man arrested in connection to string of indecent acts

Saanich police have arrested one Metchosin man in connection with a string of indecent acts reported across the region. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police arrested a West Shore man in relation to a string of indecent acts reported across Greater Victoria over the last two months.

On Dec. 10, a man from Metchosin was arrested by the Saanich Police Department Major Crime Unit in relation to 11 incidents involving indecent exposure and public masturbation. The first instance was reported to Saanich police at the end of October and similar reports were made through November in Saanich and Oak Bay. Further incidents were reported in Victoria and Langford in early December.

According to police, the details of each incident were similar – a male driver would approach or wave women over, expose himself and begin masturbating before driving away. Investigators noted all of the victims were women and were travelling on foot.

The suspect has been released with a court date set for early next year.

“This is a disturbing series of events that appear to be connected, however, the investigation is still very active and it is too early to confirm that this suspect identified is responsible for all of these indecent acts,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer. He noted that since the man was arrested, no further incidents of this nature have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or their local police.

