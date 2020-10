The District of Metchosin has opened up its council meetings to the public as part of its restart plan.

Twelve seats will be available for presenters and members of the public. The wearing of face masks is encouraged.

The council chambers is the only part of the municipal hall open to the public outside of appointments. The meetings will also be recorded and be available online using Zoom, to enable later viewing of the proceedings.

Visit metchosin.ca or call 250-474-3167 for more details.

