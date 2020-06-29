The District of Metchosin reopens its meetings to the public starting on Monday, June 29. (Kyara Kahakauwila photo)

Metchosin reopens its council meetings to the public

Up to 12 citizens to be escorted in and out, instead of 80 usually allowed

The District of Metchosin is reopening its doors to the public for in-person meetings starting Monday, June 29.

Only 12 members of the public will be allowed in a space that can usually hold 80, according to Coun. Kyara Kahakauwila. She said there will be enough room to maintain social distancing measures for everyone, including five committee heads at one table.

“It’s a relief that we’ve been able to make this happen. Metchosin usually has a lot of public participation and it’s nice to welcome them back in. Having face-to-face meetings, there’s nothing like it,” Kahakauwila said.

Starting June 29, public attendees must line up outside council chambers and wait to be escorted into the room. There will be notepads and pens on each chair to make it easier to keep track of any topics of concern during public participation period. Instead of rotating chairs while presenting, councillors and committee heads will stay in their designated seats.

Notably, there will be a Zoom recording of the meeting uploaded to the Metchosin website shortly afterwards.

