Metchosin Votes: Polls now closed

Polls are now closed.

In the District of Metchosin, Kyara Kahakauwila and Marie-Terese Little are in the race to fill the chair that will be vacated by Mayor John Ranns, who opted not to run after serving eight terms as mayor. There are eight candidates in the running for four councillor seats including Mark Atherton, Tamara Ballard, Shelly Donaldson, Sharie Epp, Steve Gray, Jay Shukin, Eric White and Leslie Zinger.

In 2018, according to Civic Info BC, the estimated eligible voter turnout for the District of Metchosin was 43.6 per cent, which was eight per cent higher than the average B.C. municipal turnout of 35.6 per cent.

Former Mayor John Ranns was re-elected in 2018 by acclamation. He opted not to run again after serving on council since 1987, including eight terms as mayor.

READ MORE: Retiring Metchosin mayor stayed ‘committed to the rural lifestyle’

READ MORE: 2022 Election Coverage

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsElection 2022West Shore