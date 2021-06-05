In this June 5, 1989 file photo, a man stands alone to block a line of tanks heading east on Beijing’s Cangan Blvd. in Tiananmen Square.” (AP Photo/Jeff Widener)

In this June 5, 1989 file photo, a man stands alone to block a line of tanks heading east on Beijing’s Cangan Blvd. in Tiananmen Square.” (AP Photo/Jeff Widener)

Microsoft blames ‘human error’ for blocking tank man on Tiananmen Square anniversary

Microsoft’s Bing search engine briefly did not show image results for the search term “tank man” on the anniversary of the bloody military crackdown in 1989

Microsoft Corp. blamed “accidental human error” for its Bing search engine briefly not showing image results for the search term “tank man” on the anniversary of the bloody military crackdown in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.

Users in different parts of the world, including the U.S., said Friday that no image results were returned when they searched for the term “tank man.”

“Tank man” refers to the iconic image of a standoff between an unidentified civilian and a line of military tanks leaving Beijing’s Tiananmen Square after a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. The photo has become a symbol of defiance around the world.

After being alerted by reporters, Microsoft said in a statement that the issue was “due to an accidental human error and has been resolved.” Hours later, images of “tank man” photographs were returned by the search engine.

The company did not elaborate on what the human error was or how it had happened. Nor did it say how much of its Bing development team is China-based. The company’s largest research and development center outside the United States is in China, and it posted a job in January for a China-based senior software engineer to lead a team that develops the technology powering Bing image search.

Chinese authorities require search engines, websites and social media platforms operating within the country to censor keywords and results deemed politically sensitive or critical of the Chinese government.

References to the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 are blocked in China, as are images relating to the event, such as “tank man.”

Microsoft’s Bing is one of the few international search engines that operate in China, where it abides by local censorship laws and competes with larger Chinese search engines such as Baidu and Sogou.

Bing has a 2.5% market share in China, according to data site Statcounter.

Rival Google exited the Chinese market in 2010 after four years of operation, following disputes over censorship and a major hacking attack that Google believes originated in China.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Internet and Telecom

Previous story
Over 1,500 customers east of Sooke without power
Next story
B.C. anti-gang unit seizes 9 kg of ‘potentially deadly’ fentanyl

Just Posted

A new survey finds growing confidence among Canadian businesses for the next three months, but also concerns about rising costs. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
New survey finds rising confidence among Canadian businesses

But concerns remain, including fears of higher costs

Members of the Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association (from left) Susan Haddon, Shawn Newby, Travis Paterson, and John Schmuck take a break at Rutledge Park, which will soon receive upgrades. (Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association photo)
Upgrades will make a splash at Saanich’s Rutledge Park

Access to upgrades will ‘bring community together’ and allow better utilization of park

Crews recovered several hundred fish including 318 cutthroats from Reay Creek over two days after a suspected bleach leak. (Ian Bruce/Submitted)
Several hundred fish dead in Sidney’s Reay Creek after suspected bleach leak

Ian Bruce of Peninsula Streams Society calls for speedy, proper investigation

Sara Partridge rings the bell as she and other parishioners of Sidney’s St. Andrews Anglican Church rang the bell 215 times to remember the lives of 215 Indigenous children found in unmarked graves near a former residential school in Kamloops. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney’s Anglican church rings bells 215 times to remember Indigenous children found in unmarked graves

Rector Eric Partridge of St. Andrews Anglican Church said ringing of the bell is a call to action

VicPD are investigating the cause of the midnight crash that sent four to hospital, two with potentially life-altering injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)
Potentially life-altering crash under investigation by VicPD

Driver arrested at the scene and four people sent to hospital, two with serious injuries

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

FILE – A B.C. Ferries vessel passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. A BC Ferries passenger was recovered from the waters near Bowen Island after going overboard Sunday, after another passenger witnessed them fall off the ferry mid-afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Ferries passenger goes overboard, recovered near Bowen Island

The person’s condition is unknown

Two individuals were located inside a vehicle which was eventually stopped by police. One adult male and one child, believed to be under the age of 12 years old, were taken to hospital. (File photo)
Child, man injured after gunshots exchanged during police chase near Merritt: RCMP

The child was in the vehicle alleged to be fleeing from police after stolen property investigation

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)
Nanaimo hospital district may seek help from other Vancouver Island regions for $1B project

Funding for patient tower and services discussed by committee

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Homicide investigators search a home reportedly belong to the husband of Trina Hunt on Saturday, June 5. Hunt’s body was found in Hope on March 29, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Homicide investigators search 2 homes in Mission, Port Moody in Trina Hunt probe

Trina Hunt’s body was found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Feds clear way for NHL teams to cross border for Stanley Cup playoffs

Rules include daily COVID-19 testing and strict quarantines within designated hotels and arenas

Most Read