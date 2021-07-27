Mike Hicks retiring from politics, will not run in next election

Juan de Fuca Electoral Area director Mike Hicks at Kemp Lake. ‘My run is over. It’s time for someone else to carry on,’ he says of his retirement. (Black Press Media file photo)

Juan de Fuca Electoral Area director Mike Hicks has decided not to seek re-election.

His decision opens up some prime political real estate in the region. Hicks has held the Capital Regional District post since 2008.

Juan de Fuca encompasses the southwest coast of Vancouver Island from Otter Point to Port Renfrew and includes East Sooke, Malahat and Willis Point.

Hicks decided to run as a CRD director to bring “peace and tranquillity” to the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area.

He considers the purchases of Sandcut Beach and Pemberton pool, located on Sooke River, as two of his most significant accomplishments and creating official community plans for each area in the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area.

“I have held down the job for 14 years and have found it incredibly rewarding,” Hicks, 70, said. “This allowed me to help people. It’s all so satisfying.”

In retirement, Hicks plans to spend more time working at his family-owned bed and breakfast and continue with his community service work.

Political colleagues say Hicks was a valuable ally on the CRD board.

“We’ll miss his wit around the board table, and I think nobody will deny he’s been a great ambassador for the Juan de Fuca since he’s been serving as director of the electoral area director,” said CRD chair Colin Plant.

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait said Hicks was always a good friend to Sooke.

“I certainly enjoyed my time working with Mike, both at the regional district board and the SEAPARC commission,” she said, adding he was also an advocate for the new public library.

“For SEAPARC, he’s always been pro-Sooke and how we can work together.”

Hicks said he decided to announce he would not be running in the October 2022 election to give those considering a candidacy a chance to mull their options. Any prospective candidate is welcome to contact him by telephone at 250-216-5802.

“My run is over. It’s time for someone else to carry on.”



