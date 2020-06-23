Mill Bay Ferry back in service this week

Ferry service on the route was suspended in April

BC Ferries MV Klitsa slides out of Brentwood Bay with a full load of passengers enroute to Mill Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)

As of Wednesday, June 24, you can once again get the ferry from Mill Bay to Brentwood Bay.

Ferry service on the route was suspended in April as part of the cutbacks to service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of June 24, the daily schedule on the Brentwood Bay – Mill Bay route will be:

• From Brentwood Bay: 7:30 a.m. (except Sunday), 8:40 a.m., 9:50 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 3:35 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 5:55 p.m.

• From Mill Bay: 8:05 a.m. (except Sunday), 9:15 a.m., 10:25 a.m., 11:35 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 5:20 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

“BC Ferries’ priority is the health and safety of our customers and employees, and the company will strictly adhere to provincial and federal guidelines during this gradual resumption of service,” a BC Ferries press release said. “The company is following the directives and guidance provided by the Province of B.C. and Transport Canada.”

BC Ferries is asking people to stay in their vehicles for the entire sailing to ensure physical distancing. People will have to have a face mask, and must wear it at the terminal or in passenger areas of the ferry. The ship’s crew collects fares on this route. While BC Ferries recommends customers pay with a card and use ‘Tap’ where possible, prepaid tickets are also accepted.

“BC Ferries thanks customers for their patience and understanding during these extraordinary times. As this situation is evolving, the company encourages customers to monitor its website for any additional changes to service,” BC Ferries said.

For full details on service changes and the measures BC Ferries is taking in response to COVID-19, visit bcferries.com.

