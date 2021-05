Drivers practised their four-way stops Tuesday after the traffic lights went out on the Millstream Road overpass. The lights flashed red on the busy overpass in Langford for much of the afternoon, causing a backlog of traffic.

Crews were on scene, working on the electrical box that controls the lights and they were back up and running in time for the late afternoon rush.

ALSO READ: Three-vehicle crash on Bay Street Bridge disrupting traffic

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

TrafficWest Shore