Millstream Road to close overnight Thursday, Friday in Langford

Detours in place for two nights of road closures

Motorists will have to follow this detour Thursday and Friday as a section of Millstream Road will be closed overnight for construction work. (Courtesy City of Langford)

Motorists are being advised that a section of Millstream Road will be closed to traffic overnight Thursday and Friday.

The stretch of road between Bear Mountain Parkway and Goldie Avenue will be closed between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. both nights.

The closure will allow Telus to raise three overhead lines so they are not in conflict with new traffic lanes on the road. The work requires a full closure to vehicles as each line must be taken down, laid across the road, and reattached.

Emergency vehicles and residents of Nirwan Place will be given access to the road during the closures, however, all other motorists will be required to follow a detour through surrounding neighbourhoods.

