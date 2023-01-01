(File photo)

Minimum wage on Prince Edward Island increases to $14.50

The first of two increases that will boost Prince Edward Island’s minimum wage to $15 by the end of the year comes into effect on Sunday.

A news release from the province’s Department of Economic Growth says minimum wage is set to increase by 80 cents to $14.50 on Jan. 1, and will rise a further 50 cents on Oct. 1.

The minimum wage increase for P.E.I. was first announced in the fall.

The three other Atlantic provinces all raised minimum wage rates at some point in 2022.

Minimum wages in New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador stand at $13.75 and $13.70, respectively.

The 25-cent increase Nova Scotia instituted in October pushed the rate to $13.60. The province says it plans to have a minimum wage of $15 an hour in place by October 2024, while both P.E.I. and Newfoundland plan to reach that benchmark this fall.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Minimum Wage

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s New Year’s baby is a little girl born in the Fraser Valley

Just Posted

Team Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates with her gold medal after defeating the United States in women’s hockey gold medal game action at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. How many medals did Canada win in the 2022 Winter Olympics? THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2022?

David Eby said team-work will be key in improving the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Premier Eby’s New Year’s resolution to continue work to improve B.C.

Sooke School District 62 is opening registration for the popular Nature Kindergarten program from Jan. 9 through 13. (Black Press Media file photo)
SD62 Nature Kindergarten registration opens Jan. 9

Multiple people have been injured during a gunfire exchange at Bank of Montreal location on Shelbourne Street. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Victoria News 2022: The top-five stories of the year