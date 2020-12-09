Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

The provincial government says mink on a Chilliwack farm have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Test results from five mink samples taken from a Fraser Valley mink farm have all been confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans,” a press release said Wednesday morning.

It was reported earlier this week that eight workers on the farm tested positive for COVID-19. Mink samples were then collected and submitted to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease in Winnipeg. The OIE-World Organisation for Animal Health was notified under international reporting requirements.

B.C.’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries says the results were expected, considering the interaction between infected workers and mink on the farm.

Testing is continuing, to determine genome sequencing and the strain of the virus. Results are anticipated in the coming week.

B.C.’s chief veterinarian has placed the farm under a quarantine order prohibiting the movement of animals and materials from the property, the ministry added.

“A plan is in place to provide feed and care to the mink during the outbreak,” the release stated. “The plan respects the conditions of the quarantine and maintains worker and mink safety.”

The farm had been inspected by the chief veterinarian and ministry staff as part of a routine inspection process in September, and was found to comply with all animal welfare and biosecurity standards.

The outbreak at this farm is not considered to pose a health risk to other mink farms.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Chilliwack mink ranch

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming after COVID-19 outbreak at mink farm

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

animal welfareCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Next story
COVID-19 rapid test pilot program all B.C. can do now, Dix says

Just Posted

A new 275-metre trail connector has been added to the Sunriver Nature Trail, which is the next step to improve walkability across the District of Sooke. (District of Sooke)
Sooke takes next step to expand trail across district

New 275-metre trail connection added to Sunriver Nature Trail

A vehicle was driven into a T’Souke businesses early Wednesday morning. (Sooke News Mirror photo)
One in custody after truck driven into Sooke Petro-Canada

Crash appears to have been intentional, says RCMP

Director Arnold Lim (centre) works behind the scenes with crew members on All-in Madonna, which premieres virtually at the Whistler Film Festival on Dec 9. (Patrick Coble/Blue Lake Films Ltd.)
Saanich director’s first feature virtual premiere’s at Whistler Film Festival

All-in Madonna, directed by Arnold Lim, streams Dec. 9 and is available through Dec. 31

Victoria police are looking for 30-year-old Joshua Mason, who was last seen by police Oct. 19. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Missing 30-year-old man located safe

Alert had been issued for Joshua Mason Wednesday morning

A group of forest activists have created a new blockade along Bugaboo Creek, near Port Renfrew, where logging company Teal Jones Group is working to clear cut another section of old-growth trees on the southern part of Vancouver Island. (Facebook/Fairy Creek Blockade)
Protesters add new blockade to stop old-growth logging near Port Renfrew

Bugaboo Creek protesters demands B.C. to immediately stop old-growth logging on Island

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

A Mirror file photo from Sept. 26, when First Nations marched in Campbell River, in solidarity with 100 other Nations throughout the province to protest against fish farms in B.C.’s coastal waters. (Photo by Marc Kitteringham)
Vancouver Island First Nation chief tells mayors to butt out of Discovery Island fish farm consultations

Homalco chief asking mayors to be ‘respectful’ of the ‘government-to-government’ process

(Libreshot.com)
Wealth tax could fund $20B in aid, child care for 1.3M impoverished Canadian kids: report

Indigenous children experienced higher than average rates of child povery

Healthcare workers at St. Paul’s Hospital acknowledge applause and cheers from people outside the hospital, as a convoy of first responders with lights and sirens activated parade past to show support for the hospital staff, in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 5, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
‘Claps that Count’: Canadian nurses launch unique fundraising campaign

‘Claps that Counts’ offers a tangible way to support nurses by listening to a one-minute track

Green Party members of Parliament say there are actions the federal government can take to limit the stays of freighters off the Gulf Islands. (News Bulletin file photo)
OPINION: Freighters overstaying welcome, but solutions exist, say Green MPs

Green Party MPs Elizabeth May and Paul Manly urge political will to address anchorages

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
POLL: Will you be celebrating Christmas with someone outside your household?

The COVID-19 pandemic has already stripped away many of our hopes for… Continue reading

BC Ferries has clear rules about mask wearing, but says its employees are not enforcers. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Unmasking BC Ferries: Questions raised about COVID-19 rules, enforcement

Ferry corporation says crew not enforcers, random RCMP checks aimed at car decks

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. teachers had no say in decision to rule out winter break extension: BCTF

Other provinces have moved to virtual learning for the tail end of semester

Crews affix radio tags to salmon at the Big Bar landslide site 100km north of Lillooet this summer. Fisheries and Oceans Canada has approved the construction of a permanent fishway at the site. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada photo)
Permanent fishway approved for Big Bar landslide site

$176-million project will be completed by spring of 2022

Most Read