A 1.9 magnitude earthquake occured in Greater Victoria on Saturday morning. (Photo via Earthquake Canada)

Minor earthquake hits Greater Victoria Saturday morning

Earthquake ‘lightly felt’ in the area, Earthquake Canada says

A minor earthquake occurred in Greater Victoria on Saturday morning.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the 1.9 magnitude quake occurred just after 8 a.m. on March 28 and was “lightly felt in Greater Victoria.”

The earthquake had a depth of 35 kilometres and hit 11 kilometres north of Victoria.

There have been no reports of damage caused by the earthquake.

Those who felt the earthquake are asked to report on the Natural Resources Canada website, earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca.

READ ALSO: Earthquake with 4.4 magnitude hits off Vancouver Island north coast

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Earthquakevancouverisland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UVic offers students Pass/Fail grading option as COVID-19 impacts spring studies
Next story
Latest Canadian updates: About 7% of COVID-19 cases require hospitalization

Just Posted

“Isolation is normal for us,” says Saanich dad with cystic fibrosis

Gordon Head man says now’s the time to approve life-saving cystic fibrosis drug

Victoria business still busy as people turn to books while in self-isolation

Russell Books says certain genres have gained popularity during COVID-19

Farmers’ markets still open in Greater Victoria

The Moss Street and Esquimalt Farmers’ markets are scheduled to take place, with slight variations

Minor earthquake hits Greater Victoria Saturday morning

Earthquake ‘lightly felt’ in the area, Earthquake Canada says

UVic offers students Pass/Fail grading option as COVID-19 impacts spring studies

Students given three options for final grade presentation

Canadians with COVID-19 symptoms to be denied boarding domestic flights, trains

Ban begins Monday, March 30, at noon

COVID-19: A message from the publisher

We will be making some changes to our print editions during these unprecedented times

B.C. veterinarians want to smooth the fur of COVID-19-worried pet owners

Vets expect to continue giving your fur buddies the help they need while social distancing

B.C. VIEWS: Small businesses need our help

Just as integral in neighbourhoods in Vancouver and Surrey as they are in Prince George or Kelowna

‘Tremendous’ response from blood donors has supply keeping pace with demand

About 400,000 of Canada’s 37 million residents give blood on a regular basis

Federal doctor says COVID-19 battle will last ‘months, many months’ as cases soar

Dr. Howard Njoo says the fight is far from over

Morning world update: Cases surge past 600,000; positive news in Germany

Spain suffers its deadliest day as Germany considers April 20 to possibly loosen restrictions

VIDEO: Penguins roam empty halls of Vancouver Aquarium

COVID-19 has forced the Vancouver Aquarium to close access to guests – leaving room for its residents

COVID-19: Qualicum Beach youngster gets car parade for his sixth birthday

Friends get creative after party cancelled due to ongoing pandemic

Most Read