Minor earthquake hits Greater Victoria Saturday morning

Earthquake ‘lightly felt’ in the area, Earthquake Canada says

A 1.9 magnitude earthquake occured in Greater Victoria on Saturday morning. (Photo via Earthquake Canada)

A minor earthquake occurred in Greater Victoria on Saturday morning.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the 1.9 magnitude quake occurred just after 8 a.m. on March 28 and was “lightly felt in Greater Victoria.”

Did you feel shaking on/near southern #VancouverIsland or the Gulf Islands a short time ago (8:07 a.m. March 28th)?

That was a tiny (M~2) earthquake just to the north of #Victoria.

Please report here:https://t.co/D3eZJ1aqO0 pic.twitter.com/Pnua3JzhtL — John Cassidy (@earthquakeguy) March 28, 2020

The earthquake had a depth of 35 kilometres and hit 11 kilometres north of Victoria.

There have been no reports of damage caused by the earthquake.

Those who felt the earthquake are asked to report on the Natural Resources Canada website, earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca.

READ ALSO: Earthquake with 4.4 magnitude hits off Vancouver Island north coast

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Earthquakevancouverisland