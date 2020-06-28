Minor earthquake hits off Greater Victoria coast Sunday morning

A minor earthquake hit off the coast of Greater Victoria early Sunday morning.
According to Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:16 a.m. on June 28, almost 19 kilometres from downtown Victoria.
Did you feel shaking on southern #VancouverIsland at 03:16 today?
That was a M2 earthquake to the SSW of Victoria:https://t.co/bTHP17eBrf
It was well-recorded across the region and reported felt at Victoria and Sooke. One of hundreds of tiny #earthquakes in the region each year. pic.twitter.com/ZnTEnTpqAN
— John Cassidy (@earthquakeguy) June 28, 2020
The earthquake was lightly felt by Victoria and Sooke residents and took place at a depth of 14 kilometres.
There haven’t been any reports of damage caused by the earthquake.
Those who felt the earthquake are encouraged to submit a report on the Natural Resources Canada website, earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca
@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com