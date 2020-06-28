A minor 2.5 earthquake struck off the coast of Greater Victoria on Sunday, June 28. (United States Geological Survey)

Minor earthquake hits off Greater Victoria coast Sunday morning

2.5 magnitude strikes between Victoria and Port Angeles

A minor earthquake hit off the coast of Greater Victoria early Sunday morning.

According to Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:16 a.m. on June 28, almost 19 kilometres from downtown Victoria.

The earthquake was lightly felt by Victoria and Sooke residents and took place at a depth of 14 kilometres.

There haven’t been any reports of damage caused by the earthquake.

Those who felt the earthquake are encouraged to submit a report on the Natural Resources Canada website, earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca

EarthquakeGreater Victoria Emergency Preparedness

