Minor Washington earthquake felt in Sidney, Victoria

U.S. seismologists report 2.5-magnitude quake late Friday

A minor earthquake off the coast of Vancouver Island shook Greater Victoria late Friday evening.

According to Earthquakes Canada seismologist John Cassidy, the 2.5-magnitude quake occurred beneath San Juan Island – about 25 kilometres east of Sidney on the Washington side of the border – just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 30.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reported that the small quake had a depth of 11.1 kilometres and hit 30 kilometres from Victoria. By 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, more than 20 people had reported feeling the earthquake – 18 in Washington, three in Sidney and one in Victoria.

Canadians who felt the earthquake are asked to report on the Natural Resources Canada website, earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca, or the USGS website, earthquake.usgs.gov.

READ ALSO: No tsunami threat to coastal B.C. after earthquakes near Vancouver Island, Alaska

