Minor Washington earthquake felt in Sidney, Victoria

A minor earthquake off the coast of Vancouver Island shook Greater Victoria late Friday evening.

According to Earthquakes Canada seismologist John Cassidy, the 2.5-magnitude quake occurred beneath San Juan Island – about 25 kilometres east of Sidney on the Washington side of the border – just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Did you feel shaking on southern #VancouverIsland just after 9 p.m. tonight?

That was a small (M 2.5) earthquake beneath San Juan Island, about 25 km to the east of #Sidney.

PNSN details: https://t.co/fFG2JKGnPd

Report shaking in Canada: https://t.co/D3eZJ1aqO0 pic.twitter.com/PcQ42exjVx — John Cassidy (@earthquakeguy) October 31, 2020

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reported that the small quake had a depth of 11.1 kilometres and hit 30 kilometres from Victoria. By 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, more than 20 people had reported feeling the earthquake – 18 in Washington, three in Sidney and one in Victoria.

Canadians who felt the earthquake are asked to report on the Natural Resources Canada website, earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca, or the USGS website, earthquake.usgs.gov.

READ ALSO: No tsunami threat to coastal B.C. after earthquakes near Vancouver Island, Alaska

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Earthquake