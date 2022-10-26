A woman investigated by VicPD for impaired driving winds up with an assault charge after an early morning stop on Oct. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)

Mischief call leads to impaired driving sanctions, assault charge for Victoria driver

Officer originally flagged down over mischief call in 500-block of Yates Street

A mischief call turned into officers corralling a kicking woman into handcuffs early Saturday morning, according to the Victoria Police Department.

An individual flagged down a VicPD officer in the 500-block of Yates Street on Oct. 22 around 2 a.m. The man told the officer four women had just attacked his vehicle moments earlier, kicking it, then taking off in another vehicle. As he described the vehicle to the officer, it came back.

The officer stopped the suspect vehicle and noted signs the driver was impaired. The officer also recognized the group from earlier in the evening, walking between liquor establishments, police said in a news release.

The driver failed a roadside screening twice and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded.

VicPD said the driver was angry at the sanctions and attacked officers, attempting to punch and kick them until she was handcuffed. The driver was arrested for assault and taken to VicPD cells where she was held until sober. The officers were not injured.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

Do you have a story tip? Email: christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

VicPDVictoria Police Department

A woman investigated by VicPD for impaired driving winds up with an assault charge after an early morning stop on Oct. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
