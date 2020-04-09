Emilie Pattie was last seen on April 3. (File contributed/ West Shore RCMP)

MISSING: 15-year-old Langford resident Emilie Pattie

Pattie was last seen on April 3

The West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help and locating a missing Langford teen.

Fifteen-year-old Emilie Pattie was last seen on April 3. Police say that at this time there is nothing indicating foul play, but that so far all leads or possible sightings have not led to her whereabouts.

ALSO READ: Mental health calls for West Shore RCMP nearly double in March over last year

Pattie is described as five-foot-four and 160 pounds with dark brown/black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call their local police station, or the Greater Victoria Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

missing personWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Homemade spike strip found on Cowichan Valley logging road
Next story
Oak Bay closes parking near Willows Beach

Just Posted

MISSING: 15-year-old Langford resident Emilie Pattie

Pattie was last seen on April 3

Oak Bay mayor posts daily videos during emergency

Emergency Operations Centre ahead of the curve

Topaz Park camp for Victoria’s homeless desperate for volunteers

More hands needed to help enforce COVID-19 standards

Mental health calls for West Shore RCMP nearly double in March over last year

Const. Nancy Saggar warns Easter can ‘look and feel very different’ with isolation

Religious leaders look at options to comply with COVID-19 as holiday weeks begin

Passover, Easter and Ramadan are starting soon

VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

Cambree Lovesy’s song saluting those battling COVID-19 draws interest online

March job losses just ‘a tiny snapshot’ of full impact of COVID-19: B.C. professor

Some sectors and demographics likely to be hardest hit

COVID-19 death toll reaches 50 in B.C., while daily case count steadies

B.C. records 34 new cases in the province, bringing total active confirmed cases to 462

Homemade spike strip found on Cowichan Valley logging road

Danger to trucks, motorbikes and ATVs

Researchers to study whether plasma of recovered patients can treat COVID-19

Plasma is the liquid portion of the blood that contains the antibodies that protect against illness

Cowichan Valley man dies in single-vehicle collision

First responders called to Miller Road shortly after midnight on Thursday

B.C., Alberta health ministers urge public to stay home Easter weekend

Regional politicians, online petition calling for closure of provincial border to non-essential traffic

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

Most Read