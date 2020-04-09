MISSING: 15-year-old Langford resident Emilie Pattie

Pattie was last seen on April 3

Emilie Pattie was last seen on April 3. (File contributed/ West Shore RCMP)

The West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help and locating a missing Langford teen.

Fifteen-year-old Emilie Pattie was last seen on April 3. Police say that at this time there is nothing indicating foul play, but that so far all leads or possible sightings have not led to her whereabouts.

Pattie is described as five-foot-four and 160 pounds with dark brown/black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call their local police station, or the Greater Victoria Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

