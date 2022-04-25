MISSING: 16-year-old Shirita Beans reported missing on April 19

She has black and blonde hair, wears glasses and was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt

Shirita Beans, 16, was reported missing on April 19. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Shirita Beans after the teenager was reported missing almost a week ago.

West Shore RCMP described Beans as a 16-year-old Indigenous girl who’s five feet tall and about 106 pounds.

She has black and blonde hair, wears glasses and was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, a black and silver tank top, red nurse scrub pants, black Nike Air Force 1 shoes and a yellow Van’s bag.

She also goes by the name Simone.

She was reported missing on April 19. In a Monday morning release, West Shore RCMP didn’t say when or where the girl was last seen or why it took six days to send out a missing person alert.

Anyone who has any information about Beans is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). The West Shore RCMP can be reached at 250-474-2264.

READ: Pacific FC make it 3 from 3 against Halifax

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore