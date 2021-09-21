Victoria police officers are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 16-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason after she was last seen in Victoria on Sept. 13. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police officers are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 16-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason after she was last seen in Victoria on Sept. 13. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

MISSING: 16-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason last seen in Victoria on Sept. 13

She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes, is 5’6” and weighs about 115 pounds

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 16 year old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, who was last seen in Victoria on Sept. 13.

Police have no information to indicate the teen is at risk of harm, but the circumstances of her disappearance, and her age put her at potential for high risk, they say.

Edwards-Helgason is described as Caucasian with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6” and weighs about 115 pounds, with a slender build.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. Anyone with other information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Crash snarls traffic at Quadra and View in Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVictoria

Previous story
Pregnant people need to get immunized as cases continue to end up in B.C.’s ICU: Henry
Next story
FBI: Coroner identifies remains as missing woman Gabby Petito

Just Posted

L47 (Marina) pictured with her youngest male offspring, L115 (Mystic) in 2011. (Courtesy of the Center for Whale Research)
Salish Sea southern resident killer whale population now 73 after matriarch’s death

A second-grader has her mask adjusted before heading into school for the day. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. parents crowdsourcing COVID-19 school exposures in lieu of provincial information

Tai Caverhill died at Camp Barnard in 2019 when a tree fell on him during a school field trip. (Photo from GoFundMe campaign)
Saanich student who died on school trip killed by falling tree, says coroner

Elizabeth May at the Green Party headquarters in Saanich. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
SAANICH–GULF ISLANDS: Elizabeth May says Greens needed more now than ever