Acacia Kali is described as a Caucasian woman, weighing 154 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Acacia Kali is described as a Caucasian woman, weighing 154 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

MISSING: 34-year-old Acacia Kali last seen April 6

West Shore RCMP asking for public’s help finding missing woman

West Shore RMCP is asking for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Acacia Kali, who has been reported missing.

She was last seen on April 6 and was reported missing on April 15.

Kali is a Caucasian woman, weighing 154 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or their local police detachment.

ALSO READ: Gas prices across Greater Victoria surge past $2 a litre – again

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of LangfordWest Shore

Previous story
Should prolific distracted drivers have their phones seized? Majority says yes: B.C. poll

Just Posted

High school students participating in a Take A Hike event make their way along the beach during a multi-day camping trip. (Photo courtesy of Take A Hike)
Take A Hike program focuses on vulnerable teens within Sooke School District

Acacia Kali is described as a Caucasian woman, weighing 154 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
MISSING: 34-year-old Acacia Kali last seen April 6

Prices at the pump hit 201.9 across Greater Victoria April 19. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Gas prices across Greater Victoria surge past $2 a litre – again

John Hillman, then 102, laps the courtyard at Carlton House during his 2021 fundraiser for Save the Children. This year, the Oak Bay veteran invites young people to take the daily walks with him. (Black Press Media file photo)
103-year-old Oak Bay veteran invites youth to join Save the Children fundraiser