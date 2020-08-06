MISSING: 38-year-old man last seen near Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating missing man An Phi Nguyen.
Nguyen was last seen July 28 near the Save-On-Food Memorial Centre. He was wearing a dark sweater and dark pants. Police say he may be in possession of a green bicycle.
Nguyen is described as a 38-year-old Asian man with short black hair and brown eyes. He stands five-foot-10 and weighs roughly 130 pounds with a slim build.
Police are working to locate him and ensure he is safe. Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option one for the report desk. To report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
