MISSING: 92-year-old William Killam last seen Tuesday night

Victoria Police are asking for the public’s help in finding William Killam, a 92-year-old man with health issues who was last seen Tuesday night.
Killam was last seen leaving a home in the 2300-block of Forbes Street on foot around 8:30 p.m. on June 7.
He’s described as a Caucasian man who’s 5’3” with a medium build and has short grey hair and a white beard. He was wearing a flat cap, blue plaid jacket and jogging pants. Killam walks with a cane.
VicPD said he suffers from medical issues and may be disoriented or confused.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
