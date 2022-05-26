MISSING: Abigayle Singh missing for over a month and a half

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Abigayle Singh, a 25-year-old woman who has been missing for over a month and a half.

Singh is described as an Indigenous woman standing 5’4” with a slim build, weighing about 125 pounds. She has long brown hair, brown eyes and is known to frequent the 900-block of Pandora Avenue. She was also the subject of a missing person alert earlier in May.

Investigators have no indication that Singh is at immediate risk of harm, but the circumstances and length of her being missing meet the high-risk threshold under the province’s missing person standards.

Police on Thursday also put out a call for information on Anthony Assu, who VicPD said might be with Singh. Assu is described as a 31-year-old Indigenous man who is 6’2”, has a slender build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers are hoping to find Assu as they believe he may have information about Singh’s whereabouts. VicPD emphasized in a statement that a missing person investigation is not a criminal investigation.

Anyone who sees Singh or Assu is asked to call 911. Those with other information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

