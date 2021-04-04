MISSING: Christine McDougall last seen on March 24

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding McDougall, a 24-year-old Caucasian woman

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Christine McDougall after she was last seen on March 24.

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Christine McDougall after she was last seen on March 24.

McDougall is described as a 24-year-old Caucasian woman who has shoulder-length, light-brown hair, brown eyes, is 5’4” tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Police say McDougall is high-risk and officers are working to find her and ensure she’s safe.

If you see McDougall, call 911. If you have any information on where she may be, call 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Block of Shelbourne Avenue temporarily closed after ‘asleep’ driver crashes into pole Sunday morning

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria