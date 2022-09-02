Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Nicole Kowalczyk. (Courtesy of VicPD)

MISSING: Family concerned for 43-year-old Nicole Kowalczyk

She’s described as a brown-eyed Indigenous woman who’s six feet tall with a medium build

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Nicole Kowalczyk as her family is concerned about the 43-year-old.

Police said she is often in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, Centennial Square and the Rock Bay area.

Kowalczyk is described as a brown-eyed Indigenous woman who’s six feet tall with a medium build. She has black hair, but often dyes it. Her hair was reported to be pink recently.

A family member of Kowalczyk recently had a birthday and told police it’s unusual that they didn’t hear from her on such an occasion.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

