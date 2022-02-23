Hayley Parranto, shown in pictures here, was last heard from on Christmas Day of last year. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Hayley Parranto, shown in pictures here, was last heard from on Christmas Day of last year. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

MISSING: Hayley Parranto last heard from last December

West Shore RCMP issued a missing person alert for the 26-year-old Wednesday

West Shore RCMP officers are asking for the public’s help in finding Hayley Parranto after she was last heard from on Dec. 25, 2021.

Parranto was reported missing on Tuesday (Feb. 22). The 26-year-old has no fixed address, but is known to frequent the Victoria area, police said.

Parranto is described as a Caucasian woman who’s 5’2” and weighs about 120 pounds. She has long, straight-blonde hair and brown eyes. Parranto has various tattoos, including ‘Lafleur’ on her neck and Chinese calligraphy on her arm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Parranto is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ: Second judge to consider stay application in Fairy Creek logging protest case

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Previous story
VIDEO: RCMP release footage showing suited-up suspects in Coastal GasLink incident

Just Posted

Pink blossoms at the corner of Vancouver and View streets could spell the start of spring in Victoria, or spell disaster for the trees with the recent cold snap. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Unseasonable cold snap could trigger ‘spiral of decline’ for Greater Victoria trees

Hayley Parranto, shown in pictures here, was last heard from on Christmas Day of last year. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
MISSING: Hayley Parranto last heard from last December

Special Olympian Sheena Morrison and Greater Victoria police officers Pat Briant, Lisa Bruschetta, Julie Chanin and Dan Gilano took dip off Willows Beach on Feb. 23, in anticipation and promotion for the CRD’s virtual Polar Plunge being held March 5 to 20. Proceeds to the CRD’s Polar Plunge go towards supporting special athletes. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
VIDEO: Freeze! Cops and special olympian take a chilly dip off Willows Beach

Peninsula Panthers captain and winger Riley Braun and centre Logan Speirs finished one-two in Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League scoring while winger Payton Braun finished fifth. (Courtesy Christian J. Stewart Photography)
VIJHL’s top scorers celebrate success on and off the ice