MISSING: High-risk 70-year-old man last seen in Victoria on Friday

Victoria police says Warren Mappin has a medical condition that makes him a high risk

VicPD is asking for the public’s help in finding Warren Mappin, a 70-year-old man who has a medical condition that makes him a high risk to be in the community alone. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Warren Mappin, a 70-year-old man who has a medical condition that makes him a high risk to be in the community alone.

Mappin and his pet chihuahua, Taco, were last seen in the 1300-block of Pandora Avenue around 1 p.m on Friday.

He’s described as a 70-year-old Caucasian man who’s 5’7” with a slim build. He has short grey hair and green eyes.

Mappin was last seen wearing a scarf with burgundy and yellow stripes, a grey hat, a black jacket and jeans. Taco is a blonde chihuahua and was wearing a turquoise rain jacket.

Anyone who sees Mappin is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Exploding bear spray leads to chemical burns at Fairy Creek

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVictoria