MISSING: High risk woman last heard from on April 1

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a high-risk missing woman last heard from on April 1.
Danielle Haywood, 32, is Caucasian with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eye. She is about five feet tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds with a slim build.
Haywood spoke with family on April 1, but they have since become very concerned for her wellbeing.
If you see her, you’re asked to call 911. If you have any information on where she may be, you’re asked to call 250-995-7654 or to remain anonymous call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
