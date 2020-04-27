Danielle Haywood, 32, was last heard from on April 1. (Photo courtesy of the Victoria Police Department)

MISSING: High risk woman last heard from on April 1

Police seek public’s help to locate Danielle Haywood

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a high-risk missing woman last heard from on April 1.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Missing man last seen near Topaz Park found deceased

Danielle Haywood, 32, is Caucasian with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eye. She is about five feet tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds with a slim build.

Haywood spoke with family on April 1, but they have since become very concerned for her wellbeing.

READ ALSO: High-risk teen found safe: VicPD

If you see her, you’re asked to call 911. If you have any information on where she may be, you’re asked to call 250-995-7654 or to remain anonymous call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Victoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langford Fire gives out pocket ashtrays, urges residents to dispose cigarette butts responsibly

Just Posted

MISSING: High risk woman last heard from on April 1

Police seek public’s help to locate Danielle Haywood

Cridge Centre reports 40 per cent increase in interest in transition housing

Measures necessary in responding to COVID-19 increase domestic abuse risk factors

Langford Fire gives out pocket ashtrays, urges residents to dispose cigarette butts responsibly

Residents advised to not smoke on trails or near brush

Gallery in Oak Bay to showcase community art project created during COVID-19 crisis

Public invited to contribute to Gage Gallery’s Challenge Crisis with Creativity project

Downtown Victoria development proposes co-living suites for students

Townline Homes Inc. proposes 16-storey tower with 121 rental units

Trudeau says too early to discuss ‘immunity passports’ for people recovered from COVID

Trudeau said recovery plans do not hinge on people being immune to catching COVID-19 twice

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Cariboo ranchers don hip waders to work in flooded fields

Water levels are historical for the 127 year-old ranch

Wage subsidy program to help fund faith as congregations face COVID-19 crunch

The $73-billion wage subsidy program is expected to give $2.5 billion to Canada’s charities

Gloves and masks become problem litter as COVID-19 prompts people to cover up

Vancouver’s director of zero waste and resource recovery says the city is experiencing medical litter

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Funerals and tributes for Nova Scotia victims, one week after mass shooting

The shooter killed 22 people across northern Nova Scotia

B.C. will ‘have to find a way’ for families to visit seniors in longterm care: advocate

There are currently 19 outbreaks at care homes in B.C.

‘You are not alone’: B.C. pledges $500K to help family caregivers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Family caregivers can get support by calling 211 or 1-877-520-3267

Most Read