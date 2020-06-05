MISSING: High-risk woman last seen on May 25

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jennifer Daughinee-Mendelson

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating high-risk missing woman Jennifer Daughinee-Mendelson.

The 22-year-old is Caucasian, with shoulder-length blonde hair that is sometimes dyed red and has blue eyes. She is four feet, eleven inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds, with a slim build.

Daughinee-Mendelson was last seen on May 25.

If you see her, you’re asked to call 911. If you have any information on where she may be, call 250-995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



