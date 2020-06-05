Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating high-risk missing woman Jennifer Daughinee-Mendelson. (Victoria Police Department hand out)

MISSING: High-risk woman last seen on May 25

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jennifer Daughinee-Mendelson

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating high-risk missing woman Jennifer Daughinee-Mendelson.

The 22-year-old is Caucasian, with shoulder-length blonde hair that is sometimes dyed red and has blue eyes. She is four feet, eleven inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds, with a slim build.

READ ALSO: Name of victims ‘ripped down’ from Victoria display

Daughinee-Mendelson was last seen on May 25.

READ ALSO: Victoria police arrest two people during ‘tweet-a-long’ Strike Force operation

If you see her, you’re asked to call 911. If you have any information on where she may be, call 250-995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing personVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island First Nations gather to remember woman fatally shot by police
Next story
Victoria police arrest two people during ‘tweet-a-long’ Strike Force operation

Just Posted

Vancouver Island’s current COVID-19 case count officially hits zero

Of the 130 recorded Island Health cases, five people have died, 125 recovered

Sooke temporary homeless shelter packs up early

Occupants to leave facility by June 22

MISSING: High-risk woman last seen on May 25

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jennifer Daughinee-Mendelson

CRD to consider plan for mountain biking trails at Mount Work

SIMBS seek new trails in Hartland, Partridge Hills

More than 1,500 people expected at Victoria peace rally for Black lives

‘To speak up, all you need is a voice and the will to be heard’

MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

B.C. health officials release a first look at how the novel coronavirus has reached all corners of the province

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Kelowna Mountie on desk duty following ‘aggressive’ arrest

The officer involved in an arrest that took place on May 30 in Kelowna has been placed on administrative duties

Protests shift to memorializing George Floyd amid push for change

‘There is something better on the other side of this,’ says Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom

Limit gun capacity to five bullets, victims group urges Trudeau government

Current limits are generally five bullets for hunting rifles and shotguns and 10 for handguns.

COVID-19: Closed B.C. businesses allowed to sell liquor stock

Sales allowed to other licensees that can reopen

Trudeau to offer premiers billions to help reopen the economy safely

Making a difference in municipalities is a pricey proposition

Vancouver Island First Nations gather to remember woman fatally shot by police

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council requests an independent investigation

Cortes Island affordable housing project hangs by a thread

Regional decision makers resort to COVID-19 concerns despite virtual meeting option and push hearing to September

Most Read