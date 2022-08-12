MISSING: Jayson Anderson last seen almost a month ago in Victoria

He’s described as a 51-year-old Caucasian man standing 6’0’ with a medium build

Victoria police are asking for help in finding missing man Jayson Anderson. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Jayson Anderson, who was last seen in Victoria on July 15.

He is described as a 51-year-old Caucasian man standing 6’0” with a medium build, short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

