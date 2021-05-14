MISSING: Jeremy Tinnion last seen in Sooke on May 13

The 31-year-old was last seen by staff members as he was leaving an Otter Point Road shelter

Sooke RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding Jeremy Tinnion after he was last seen in leaving a Sooke shelter on May 13. (Photo courtesy of Sooke RCMP)

Sooke RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding Jeremy Tinnion after he was last seen in leaving a Sooke shelter on May 13.

The 31-year-old was last seen by staff members of an Otter Point Road shelter just after 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Tinnion is described as 6’ tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. He also has several tattoos including letters on his finders and a diamond shaped tattoo on his right cheek.

Anyone who has seen Tinnion or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.

READ: Eagle dives for duckling dinner, thwarted by mother duck at Saanich marsh

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SookeWest Shore