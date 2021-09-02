Keith Soluk was last seen in Vicotria on Aug. 28. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Keith Soluk was last seen in Vicotria on Aug. 28. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

MISSING: Keith Soluk last seen in Victoria on Aug. 28

He’s described as a 46-year-old Indigenous man with short salt-and-pepper hair and green eyes

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Keith Soluk after he was last seen in Victoria on Aug. 28.

Soluk is described as a 46-year-old Indigenous man with short salt-and-pepper hair and green eyes. He’s 5’10” and weighs about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Victoria considers seizing pets that have ingested narcotics

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVicPD

Previous story
Conservative Hannah Hodson looks to break other parties’ stranglehold on Victoria riding
Next story
‘Go the hell home’: B.C. leaders condemn anti-vaccine passport protests

Just Posted

(Pixabay.com)
Online candidate meeting set for Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke riding

The majority of ferry reservations between the Mainland and Vancouver Island are full as of Thursday morning, ahead of the Labour Day long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ferry reservations close to full between mainland, Vancouver Island ahead of weekend

Keith Soluk was last seen in Vicotria on Aug. 28. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Keith Soluk last seen in Victoria on Aug. 28

Principal Mike Bobbitt is thrilled to be back in the thick of things at Edward Milne Community School, such as in the garden where a wily gardener can spot hops, persimmon, corn, potatoes and quince. And that’s just in this photo. (Zoe Ducklow - Sooke News Mirror)
Former Sooke teacher and vice-principal returns to EMCS bursting with excitement