MISSING: Kendra Bradshaw last seen in Victoria on March 12

Bradshaw is described as Caucasian, with shoulder-length black hair, 5’5” and weighs around 100 pounds

Victoria police are looking for assistance in locating Kendra Bradshaw after she was last seen in Victoria on March 12.

Police say Bradshaw is a high-risk individual and she’s described as a 31-year-old Caucasian woman with shoulder-length black hair. She stands 5’5” and weighs around 100 pounds with a slim build.

Police say Bradshaw is known to frequent downtown Victoria and Duncan. Police are working to locate Bradshaw to make sure she’s safe.

Anyone who sees Bradshaw is asked to call 911. If anyone has information about where she may be, they’re asked to call 250-995-7654 and press 1 to speak with the report desk. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

