MISSING: Kiana Chamberland, considered at high risk

The 24-year-old was last seen April 15th in Esquimalt

Victoria Police have appealed to the public for help locating a missing woman who they say could be in danger.

Kiana Chamberland, 24, was last seen April 15 around 4 p.m. around the 600 block of Nelson Street in Esquimalt.

“The circumstances under which Kiana has gone missing are considered to be high-risk and officers are concerned for her safety,” VicPD wrote.

If you see Kiana Chamberland, please call 911.

If you have information about where she may be, please call the VicPD Report Desk at (250) 995-7654 extension 1.

Kiana is described as a 24-year-old Caucasian woman with long brown hair. She is 5’4” with a thin build. She has multiple tattoos, including the roman numeral for “13” on her left chest, and a crown on the back of her neck.

She may have a large Michael Kors purse with her that is brown with black straps and may have some green paint on it.

