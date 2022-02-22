MISSING: Lia Barker last seen in Victoria on Feb. 1

Police are concerned about how long the 16-year-old has been missing

VicPD looking for missing 16-year-old, Lia Barker. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding high-risk Lia Barker after she was last seen in Victoria on the morning of Feb 1.

Barker is described as a 16-year-old Caucasian girl who’s 5’7” with a slim build. She has shoulder-length dyed blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweater, black sweatpants and grey boots.

Police are concerned about the length of time Barker has been missing.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

