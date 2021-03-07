MISSING: Mackenzie Courchene last seen in Langford on March 2

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating the Langford teenager

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Mackenzie Courchene, a Langford teenager.

The 16-year-old was last seen on March 2 in Langford and police are very concerned about her health and well-being.

Courchene is described as an Indigenous woman, 5’3”, around 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

An RCMP release said Courchene is known to change her appearance and sometimes has blonde hair. She’s believed to be travelling between Vancouver Island and Edmonton.

Anyone with information on Courchene’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

