Sixty-one-year-old Gerald Kearny has gone missing in the Fairy Creek protest area. (RCMP handout)

Missing man last seen in Fairy Creek logging protest area

Gerald Kearny, 61, was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 21

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has gone missing in the Fairy Creek protest area.

Gerald Kearny, 61, was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 21. He was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at about 10 a.m., walking between two encampments along the Granite Mainline Service Road. He was known among protesters, who have been camped out in the Fairy Creek watershed to protest logging in the area, as Smiley.

Kearny is a Caucasian man, 5 foot 4 (162 cm), and 210 pounds (94 kg), with shoulder-length grey hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668.

